Every four years the same single wedge issue sways the vote of so many, disregarding actions that are in contradiction to the welfare of our children.

As an educator who has strived to help young women and single mothers procure living-wage jobs for over 30 years, I know intimately their struggle. The high cost of housing, child care and health care — plus poverty wages that require more than 40 hours a week on the job, away from the children, just to cover the bare necessities — makes an unexpected pregnancy a crisis.

Theologian, author and speaker Joan Chittister — who served as prioress of the Benedictine Sisters of Erie, and president of the Leadership Council of Women Religious — speaks to that very issue: “I do not believe that just because you’re opposed to abortion, that that makes you pro-life. In fact, I think in many cases, your morality is deeply lacking if all you want is a child born but not a child fed, not a child educated, not a child housed. And why would I think that you don’t? Because you don’t want any tax money to go there. That’s not pro-life. That’s pro-birth. We need a much broader conversation on what the morality of pro-life is.”

Sister, I couldn’t have said it better.

Diane Grant

West Earl Township