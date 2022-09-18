Planned Parenthood Keystone celebrated its return to Lancaster last week with the opening of our new center on Manor Street.

Our roots in Lancaster are deep. We began as the Maternal Health Center in 1932 before we moved over to South Lime Street in the 1970s.

It’s been two years since we’ve had a physical site, so I will uplift our mission again: to provide and promote access to the essential reproductive health care services and comprehensive sexuality education that people need to live healthy lives and build strong communities.

Our return comes at a pivotal time. In the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, women and men need greater access to sexual and reproductive health care.

Now, Lancaster County patients have access to health care in their home community. This is nearly unheard of in a post-Roe world. We know (because we’re serving some of them) that patients are traveling far and wide, even from out of state.

The ability to access care in your home community is radical nowadays. Most of us don’t think twice about going to the next town over for an appointment. But for our patients — most of whom are uninsured or underinsured, have no reliable transportation and are low-income — it makes a big difference.

I’ve been building toward this moment since I began with Planned Parenthood Keystone six years ago. Now that we’ve opened, I’ve set my sights on more possibilities. And, just like our return to Lancaster, they will become realities.

We will continue on, no matter what.

Melissa Reed

President and CEO

Planned Parenthood Keystone