As the far-left socialists who I believe control the Democratic Party continue burning our flag, kneeling for our national anthem, seeking to defund the police and, in my view, doing everything possible to threaten election integrity, the Cuban people fly the American flag and protest against more than 60 years of communist rule.

Like all socialist experiments, Cuban socialism will fall. The people can only take so much of a horrible dictatorship.

So, as U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and what I view as his squad of socialist misfits continue their march for their Marxist ideology and the socialization of America — seemingly hiding in their offices, refusing to recognize the voices of the freedom-loving Cuban people — Americans must wake up to the current leftward tilt of the country.

I believe we are in a culture war to save our democracy. At about the same time as Fidel Castro’s revolution in Cuba, American Ivy League colleges began hiring socialist-leaning professors. That was followed, in my view, by college campuses serving as the birthplace of antifa, which I see as today’s enforcement arm of the Democratic Party, silencing opposing conservative thought.

Meanwhile, the socialist cancer spread and today I believe a small minority of Marxists have taken over the Democratic Party. Read 1848’s “The Communist Manifesto,” and the blueprint of the past 60 years is right there. Destroy our history. Destroy our public education and use it for indoctrination. No more debate or compromise. Censor the opposition’s thought.

The Democrats, in my view, have a dark vision for our future. The time to resist is here!

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township