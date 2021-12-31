I am writing to you to tell you about why I like snowboarding. I like to snowboard because I love the cold. My school even has a ski club that takes a group of 50 kids up to Bear Creek, which is a ski resort with a massive hotel with a heated pool.

I snowboard for the thrill. I love feeling the cold winter air pressing against my body as I glide down the snowy mountain. This winter, my goal is to learn how to do a “backside 360.” I learned how to do a “frontside 360” last winter, but I didn’t have enough time to learn how to do a “backside 360.”

On Jan. 20, I get to go up to Elk Mountain, where there is a crazy terrain park with massive jumps. I went to Elk Mountain two years ago, when I was 11. Now, since I am more experienced, I think I will enjoy it 10 times more. This time I am also going up with two of my good friends.

My school starts a ski club on Jan. 7. I can’t wait to go shredding the mountain with all of my friends.

Nick Lefever

Grade 8

Manheim Township Middle School