I have to say that I was a bit disappointed in LNP | LancasterOnline’s front-page headlines on Saturday for Prince Philip’s death.

In bold was the main headline: “Queen’s husband dies at age 99.” In small type above that was “Prince Philip.” I would have expected more. U.S. citizens know his name. He needed no introduction.

In the United States, if a president’s spouse had passed, it would have read (most likely) “First lady (name) has died.” Queen Elizabeth II’s spouse deserved the same. They were married for 73 years, and he was a strong influence on the queen’s life. Like him or not, educated about him or not, we need to give respect to his life and title.

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township