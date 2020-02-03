As a supporter of the Citizens Climate Lobby, I’ve learned that millions of acres of farmland were flooded in the Midwest last spring and 19.8 million acres could not be planted. Extreme weather caused by climate change seems to be hitting agriculture particularly hard — and legislators and their constituents need to continue to pay attention. We are spending $28 billion in farm bailouts, adding to a ballooning deficit. Still, an increasing number of farmers are going bankrupt. Clearly, there is more work for us all to do.
Activists have been talking about “soil health,” and many farmers in Lancaster County are starting to adopt these practices. A majority of voters in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan and Arkansas told pollsters last month that they would be more willing to vote for a candidate with real proposals to boost healthy soil. Cover crops and no-till farming allowed some of the farmers in the Midwest to plant despite the flooding.
Ten years ago, farmers didn’t talk about carbon sequestration; now they talk about using biochar, cover crops and no-till farming. Our farmers are living on the front lines of climate change and they are adapting. Farm bureau leaders are now talking about becoming the first industry in the U.S. with a zero-carbon footprint. That’s progress, and we all need to support them.
