Celebrities are not one of my primary interests, and their political beliefs even less so. But since today’s liberalism is closely aligned with the entertainment world, it’s the natural place to go when critiquing it.

When I was growing up in the 1970s, liberalism was expressive. The term “self-expression” captured the essence of 1960s and 1970s liberalism, in the way “diversity” captures its essence now and “labor” captured its essence in the 1930s.

The health of liberalism depends on the intensity and modes of its expressiveness. If it’s too weak, liberalism can easily become nothing more than a convenient attitude that’s neither imaginative nor expressive.

In its weakest form, liberalism will mistake the trivial for the imaginative, and money and glamour for the keys to life. Upon reaching this point, I believe that liberalism flatlines as a political ideology.

I’m not saying today’s liberalism has flatlined, but I do think it needs to start moving in a more expressive and intense direction, and away from the anti-expressiveness of political correctness.

You might not like the liberal politics of the 1960s, but they created the conditions for an expressive explosion in the arts. If expressiveness is the key to the health of liberalism, then the arts give you the patient’s temperature.

You might say today’s liberalism is expressive. But I believe that today’s expressiveness is presenting your “story,” your “identity” and your “diversity” in a very direct, unimaginative manner — like in an emotional talk show interview, not like in a great piano or guitar solo.

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster