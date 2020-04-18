“Memory is what shapes us. Memory is what teaches us. ... That’s not enough to curse the darkness of the past. Above all, we have to illuminate the future.”

These powerful words by Holocaust survivor Estelle Laughlin ring true every time we view a film or documentary on the horrific suffering and death wrought by the Holocaust that murdered 6 million Jews during World War II.

Tragically, the Holocaust is not an anomaly. Throughout history there are many tragic examples of how Christian and non-Christian societies have selectively degraded and demonized a group of people, stripped them of their civil and human rights, and then visited incomprehensible evil and suffering upon them.

On Tuesday, April 21, we commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day.

By examining human tragedies like the Holocaust, we have the opportunity to increase our understanding of the nature of man and the culture, laws and government he creates. Only then can we hope to understand how such evil behavior occurs and recognize our own willingness to ignore the sanctity and dignity of all human life that we claim is integral to our faith and nation.

Tragically in America, we have allowed more than 60 million innocent preborn humans to be killed since Roe v. Wade. Let us learn the lessons of history and immediately end abortion in our nation.

Bob Dunn

West Lampeter Township