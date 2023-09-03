“I thought I was the only Democrat in the whole damn town.”

That’s a voicemail I received after sending a picnic invitation to every Democrat in Conoy Township.

As a new Democratic committee person in Conoy, I’ve talked to a lot of Democrats while out canvassing. Some say they’ve been yelled at and told to leave town. Some say their neighbors no longer speak to them after they were “outed” as Democrats. Some are too afraid to gather in public because they believe their small business will suffer if their neighbors know they are Democrats. Worse, some worry about their safety.

Even Democratic candidates are often too afraid to campaign in Conoy Township. This is bad for everyone, because it’s helped to create a political monopoly in which Republican candidates never have to openly debate ideas and have become increasingly extreme.

No one should ever be made to feel unsafe simply for existing in their community. No one should ever expect their neighbors to look, love, worship and think like they do. And I don’t believe most Republicans in Conoy Township feel that way. But, unfortunately, the loudest voices here are neither tolerant nor welcoming.

Despite this, we had a picnic for Conoy Democrats. Some folks were nervous, but they came anyway. As one person said, “Not showing up is exactly what extremists want.”

It seems like a small thing, a picnic. But I hope it’s one step toward building a stronger, more inclusive and more welcoming community.

Rachel Rank

Conoy Township