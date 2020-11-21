A recent health care article from the Mayo Clinic asks, “Does your child have diabetes?”

An equally or more important question is, “Why is the number of people under 21 diagnosed with diabetes, both types 1 and 2, exploding?”

Sugar is addictive, and a great way to sell more product is to up its sugar content. “Sweeter is better, right?”

We don’t need a nation of health nuts, but we do need to understand that, to a great extent, “you are what you eat.”

Sugar dependency starting at an early age can cause serious, and even fatal, long-term consequences.

Jon Hurst

Penn Township