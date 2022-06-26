The debate over the corporate income tax rate in Pennsylvania is amusing. In my view, it ought to be zero. The corporate income tax is just one of the many insidious ways that government hides its true cost from taxpayers.

The truth is that corporations don’t pay taxes — they only collect them. Corporate income tax is just one more hard cost that a corporation builds into the cost of the goods and services it sells to the public — just like raw materials or labor costs. The corporation must make a profit because, without an adequate profit margin, the corporation will cease to exist.

The corporation adds all of its costs, including corporate income taxes, then adds a markup. The end result is the cost to the consumer of the corporation’s product or service. In the end, the consumer pays corporate income tax — not the corporation.

It’s fun to vilify “big business,” and many among us cheer when government “sticks it to them” and makes them “pay their fair share.” But to the degree that we support this sort of populist nonsense, we tax ourselves. We are raising — or perhaps reducing, in this case — our own taxes.

Mike Brenneman

Lancaster