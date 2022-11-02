Here we are less than one week from the midterm elections, and there is so much at stake. It doesn’t matter if you are a Democrat, Republican or independent — this election is so important to all of us in Pennsylvania.

Starting with the U.S. Senate: Do we want someone who has lived for a long time in Pennsylvania, or a rich person who moved here recently from New Jersey? Of the two candidates, there is one who I believe is in tune with the people of our state; he has been around Pennsylvania his whole life. Or do we want the candidate who seemingly wants to buy the election and is claiming he knows Pennsylvania?

In the 11th Congressional District, again we have choices. Vote for a respected retired school superintendent who has stated that he will meet with us in open town hall meetings? Or vote for the incumbent who voted against accepting Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and has voted against all kinds of bills that I believe would help Pennsylvanians?

Finally, for governor of Pennsylvania, once again we have two choices: one who I believe will stand up for our rights across the board and will listen to us, and one who has essentially stated that if the election results don’t suit him, he will just tell us who won.

Everyone who cares about Pennsylvania needs to get out and vote.

I believe that our voting rights, women’s rights and basic rights as stated in the Constitution are at risk.

I’m not going to tell you who to vote for. But I do feel that it is obvious who the right candidates are.

Vote on Nov. 8!

Gus Gianopoulos

East Hempfield Township