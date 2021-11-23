So, the Republicans have regained control of the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners. Congratulations.

Having complained about long-term employee turnover and the current board receiving health insurance benefits at taxpayer expense, I believe they fail to recognize the base causes of the issues at hand. Mismanagement, resulting in several failed age-discrimination lawsuits and unrestrained spending in certain departments, among other issues, have, in my view, resulted in the current board taking prudent actions to change the direction of municipal management.

As to the health insurance benefits for the board of commissioners that the incoming board has taken issue with, the public should know that that benefit was started in the 1990s by a Republican-controlled board of commissioners. It was self-serving, at best, at the taxpayers’ expense.

If you can’t see the irony in this, wait until the smoke screen clears and the pro-development members of the new board come out of the closet and continue to spend without restraint and support the developers who continue to rage through the precious remaining farmland.

Gary Horning

Manheim Township