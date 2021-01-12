Very early on the morning of Jan. 7, our congressman, Lloyd Smucker, voted to essentially support President Donald Trump, who just hours earlier seditiously encouraged his followers to continue the fight and to march on the U.S. Capitol, where the mob turned violent.

The vote inside and the violent protest were intended to reject the Electoral College results and the will of the Amerian voters. These election results were contested, baselessly, by a mad man hiding behind the curtain within the White House.

It is a sad day in our country.

Michael Zehr

West Hempfield Township