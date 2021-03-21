When I read the article “Support growing for multiuse trail on ‘goat path’ ” in the March 7 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, I was intrigued.

I live near the goat path, and I am an avid enthusiast for long bike rides on rail trails in a variety of areas and states. I enjoy the quiet and the scenery along farms, fields, streams and woods.

As I continued reading the article, however, I found myself not only disgusted, but infuriated. I am not Amish, but I did buy and operate a Jersey dairy herd in Lancaster County for over 14 years. I find open land beautiful no matter the owner: Plain sect or not.

I saw that the idea was to also open the path to buggies so that they could travel to destinations such as Costco and potentially to allow “Amish vendors selling goods along a new trail.” At this point, I lost all interest. If it is a road for buggies, it should be a road for all.

In my view, the last thing Lancaster County needs is the Amish strip mall that state Route 340 has essentially become. I was particularly repulsed by the idea that if the Plain sect people leave Lancaster County, it will become just like anywhere else.

What about the fact that it has among the most fertile nonirrigated soil in the world? Farmland has value and beauty, no matter the owner. Providing alternative safe bike routes to limit pollution has value. I do not think that every decision needs to bow to the Amish. They appear to be doing fine.

Becky Reiter

Leacock Township