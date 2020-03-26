I am registered as an independent voter. I have no say until Election Day.

I would like to hear a candidate say he or she will work hard on getting laws passed to change the following:

1. A member of Congress shall serve (as does the president) two consecutive four-year terms. Congress shall not be used as a career position.

2. The volume on TV ads shall not be louder than the program it’s associated with.

3. The entire United States of America shall be on standard time or daylight saving time — no more “spring ahead,” “fall back.’’

Charlotte Mekeel

East Lampeter Township