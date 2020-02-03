Distressing as the current School District of Lancaster budget deficit may be, thankfully there is a simple and elegant solution to remedying a significant portion of the shortfall: End Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit program.
Since its inception in 2001, the EITC has been providing backdoor tuition vouchers for private school students. In 2018-2019, according to researcher Julie Ambrose, more than $160 million of taxpayer money was siphoned off of state tax payments and funneled to private schools.
Proponents of so-called school choice argue that the EITC provides options for families in “failing” school districts, but what Ambrose’s research shows is that the overwhelming majority of EITC funds go to students who are already attending private schools. Their choice has become yours — without your even knowing it.
Given that public tax dollars are subsidizing private education, it’s no surprise that school districts like School District of Lancaster find themselves in straitened circumstances. Public education in this state is under attack, and public dollars are being diverted from the needy to the wealthy. It’s like Robin Hood, only in reverse. Steal from the poor to give to the rich. It’s a system, moreover, that disproportionately benefits white people at the expense of people of color.
State-sanctioned misappropriation on such a massive scale should be front-page news, and yet LNP | LancasterOnline doesn’t seem to be covering the issue at all. There’s a story here, editors. And it’s a big one.
Erik Anderson
Lancaster