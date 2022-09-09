I rewatched the Sept. 1 speech in Philadelphia by “Mumbling Mussolini,” in which he angrily read what I believe is unquestionably the most divisive and dangerous speech ever given by an American president — with a “demonic red” dictator glow illuminating him from behind.

An angry President Joe Biden, with fists clenched, lashed out at former President Donald Trump and the people who would vote for him, stating that their “extremism ... threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Biden asserted that people who disagree with what I view as Biden’s totalitarian rule and utopian dream of an all-powerful, centralized federal government are “dangers” who threaten “to undermine democracy itself.”

This seemingly includes everyone who is not for the fundamental transformation of this nation into a perverted version of itself, where the few control the many. Where gender is merely a suggestion. Where countless dollars are printed and foolishly scattered. Where the prices of food, fuel and energy surge to historic highs. Where blankets of regulations paralyze economic growth. Where the Department of Justice seems to be weaponized to destroy anyone who stands in the way of this corrupt machine that has overtaken this once great country. Where borders are eroded. Where propaganda and controlled narratives are disguised as information.

Transference is a tactic often used by this evil movement to emotionally manipulate the public and transfer the focus from themselves to the very people fighting the evil. It paints all those who dissent as dangerous monsters in order to intentionally avoid ever having to discuss the actual issues.

This isn’t just hyperbole here: I believe that these people are the very threat to this constitutional republic that they say we are.

Charles Stouff

Martic Township