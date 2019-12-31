This is a response to Charles Stouff’s Dec. 24 op-ed in LNP (“A Trump sweatshirt and some thoughts on freedom”).
You’re right: The forefathers of our country did guarantee you the right to wear any sweatshirt you’d like, just as they guaranteed the right of others to voice disagreement with that sweatshirt. It’s called freedom of speech.
As for the fear of expression you speak of, I’d argue that the president on the sweatshirt you wear so proudly has done more to stoke that fear than anyone who might throw you a dirty look for wearing it. If you’re afraid of being “falsely labeled” for supporting President Donald Trump, consider the marginalized groups who are afraid to exist because of being “falsely labeled” as a stereotype espoused by the same man.
Katherine Weaver
Mountville