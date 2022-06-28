Two of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions this month show just how politicized the court has become. The conservative justices seem happy to promote states’ rights when they think the states will take a position to abolish or severely restrict abortion.

But when a state such as New York chooses to place a reasonable restriction on carrying a gun in public, those same justices declare that states’ rights are unconstitutional.

These hypocrites can’t have it both ways. Either states should be allowed to enact laws they believe are right for their citizens, or they should not be allowed to do so. You can’t pick and choose your issues to fit your political and moral biases.

John Hope

West Donegal Township