Really? A response to my friend’s letter from Jan. 20 (“Smucker represents local GOP majority”):

Do you actually believe a majority of voters from among the registered Republicans in the 11th Congressional District would have approved of U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s actions leading up to the vote in Congress on Jan. 6-7?

I surely hope not! Smucker’s position, in my view, was based on flawed information and could have been addressed within the Pennsylvania Legislature and not in a theatrical performance that I believe helped to incite the Jan. 6 insurrection. It was not a move to bring stability. And certainly not a way to garner majority support from the constituents of his district.

David Martin

Manheim Township