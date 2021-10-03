But it all has led me to wonder about who is grievable, and who is expendable, in our worldview? Are the thousands of people killed by the United States’ “wars on terrorism" grievable? Were those lives, and our soldiers, truly expendable? Were all of those deaths morally defensible?

Our neighbor, Kelly Denton-Borhaug, who teaches at Moravian University in Bethlehem, asks these questions in her recent book “And Then Your Soul Is Gone: Moral Injury and U.S. War-Culture.” When a person, or culture, acts in ways that violate their own moral code, they suffer moral injury. I wonder: Could we do ourselves good by becoming more aware and more honest about this human reality?

John K. Stoner

Akron