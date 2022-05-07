In response to the April 30 letter “Stop making fun of dentists,” I applaud the letter writer on his perfect tongue-in-cheek example of the extent to which some miscreants endeavor to enact “cancel culture.” The writer’s feigned diatribe against cartoonists is priceless; more entertaining than the comics section he supposedly is criticizing.

On second thought, is there a possibility that I misinterpreted his intentions? Could he be earnest? Is he a proponent of censoring the freedom of speech that is promised in the First Amendment?

I pray this is not the case and that my first impression of his letter as sarcastic humor was correct.

Keep it up, your thought-provoking writings are appreciated.

Andrea Smith

West Hempfield Township