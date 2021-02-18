I am a little confused about the various amounts of money being bandied about for President Joe Biden’s proposed economic stimulus.

I totally support and understand the need to keep people from being evicted and to provide more funding to combat the pandemic. It’s the “help restore the economy” part where my confusion lies.

Do we normally spend money that benefits the U.S. economy? Here’s what I found in my house: the salmon in the freezer came from Chile; the avocado in the fridge from Mexico; my blue blazer was made in India; my wife’s fleece vest was made in Vietnam; and the myriad products we buy from China are too lengthy for me to list.

I doubt it looks any different in any household. Point made? The proposed billions and billions might help many other economies but, in my view, would have minimal effect on our economy and be a colossal waste of money.

So rather than complain, here’s my suggestion. The Department of Commerce should provide a list of entities that will have the most benefit to the U.S. economy. They have the list in a spreadsheet someplace. And if we have to pay 30 cents more for salmon from Washington state, 10 cents more for avocados from California, $20 more for an American-made blazer and find alternatives for the products we buy from China, it would be our patriotic duty to spend the money the government is “giving” us in that way.

Help our economy by spending the stimulus on U.S.-centric companies!

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township