I read the “Frank & Ernest” comic strip in the Oct. 3 LNP. The caption was, “It's funny how often a person with a project at a complete standstill will describe it as a work in ‘progress.’ ”

I immediately thought about the “ongoing” investigation into Jonathan Luna’s death. Has LNP | LancasterOnline asked the district attorney for ongoing updates on the investigation? We all want the facts.

Don McCann

Millersville