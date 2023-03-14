Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by discriminating against LGBTQ people who want to march in the Staten Island, New York, annual parade might be considered sinful. Why should St. Patrick’s legacy be used to discriminate against anyone, especially when we remember the anti-immigrant culture the Irish faced when they reached the shores of America?

Perhaps the Irish have forgotten their condition when they came to this country after what they endured during the Great Potato Famine. Interestingly, the Irish in Ireland were anti-slavery allies in the 19th century. Frederick Douglass wrote that he was transformed by the welcome he received when he visited Ireland in 1845. The generous Irish spirit was not so apparent in the United States; Douglass mercifully ascribed this to the competition for jobs — typical capitalism.

My Irish heritage had an anti-racist effect on me thankfully, but growing up homophobic in Irish-Catholic Philadelphia was normal. Meeting Catholics from different backgrounds and experiences helped me to get over it, but it is not enough to know that racial, class and gender discrimination is wrong.

Marginalized people need support today, just like fugitive slaves such as Douglass needed it in the 19th century.

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster