“The principle of spending money to be paid by posterity, under the name of funding, is but swindling futurity on a large scale,” wrote Thomas Jefferson in 1816.

Apparently the city and county of Lancaster have a combined $140 million at their disposal, stolen from people yet to be born. Taxation without representation! I do applaud the seeming reticence of the Republican county commissioners to spend the money. I’m sure the usual elite county rent-seekers are slopping at the trough.

In my view, the best thing would be to return the money. However, due to the arcane rules of the federal government, since the money was both authorized and appropriated, it would be problematic to do that.

David Stockman, a former member of Congress and former director of the Office of Management and Budget, believes there is a “thundering financial gotterdammerung coming (our) way.” In simple terms — collapse.

Why not use the stolen money to prepare the city and county? Give every resident an AR-15 and 500 rounds of ammunition; create an independent county power infrastructure for when the national grid collapses (occupy and restart Three Mile Island?); create a militia to set up security checkpoints; rationalize food production to feed 552,000 people fairly; buy a few used Navy patrol boats for the Susquehanna; convert the former St. Joseph Hospital into a toilet paper factory; and — since they have so many — buy some on-sale Humvees from the Taliban.

And, most importantly, hire Gen. Mark Milley and Adm. Michael Gilday to teach us all about critical race theory to ensure we are all woke!

Tom Tillett

West Hempfield Township