There has been much recent anxiety regarding future insolvency of the Social Security trust funds. The disability insurance part is calculated to last beyond 2050, but the Social Security segment will run out in the early 2030s. In 1983, the funds were nearing depletion when the Greenspan Commission was appointed to address the problem. The usual solution was initiated — raise Social Security taxes, in this case to 5.4% for both workers and employers. The workers paid both halves, in effect.
Today, the tax rate is 6.2% for both. This was an effective temporary measure, but we are now facing the same shortfall again. When the youngest boomers reach age 67 there will be a cohort of 75 million people over that age.
Proposed solutions include raising the wage ceiling to collect more from higher-wage workers, raising the retirement age, or — instead of investing the money in federal bonds that may soon pay no interest at all — investing in stocks.
The Canadians started Social Security later than we did, but faced insolvency sooner. They formed a commission of respected and prudent money managers who invested the money wisely. The result has been very successful in that they have raised monthly benefits and at present have a $400 billion-plus — and growing — surplus in the Canada Pension Program.
