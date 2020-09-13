I recently received a response from Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s office to a letter regarding issues with President Donald Trump’s agenda. The response indicated that although Smucker does not always agree with Trump’s rhetoric, he does strongly support the president’s agenda.

Noting that Smucker’s voting record and support for the president are strongly biased, I wondered which agenda items he favored, so I responded with the following list:

— Trump turned his back regarding support of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.

— Trump divided the country by limiting travel by Muslims.

— Trump is obsessed with building a southern border wall that he says Mexico will pay for. His administration’s treatment of immigrants at the border has been racist and cruel and has included family separation.

— Trump nominated seemingly unqualified campaign donors to key administration positions.

— Trump has denied global warming and pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement. Further, on the environment, he has nominated those from the fossil fuel industry to key positions.

— Trump has criticized U.S. allies and NATO.

— Trump’s trade war with China has devastated American industries and agriculture.

— Trump has shown support for North Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

— Trump’s tax reform mostly benefited the wealthy.

— Trump’s absolute mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis may have led to hundreds of thousands of deaths.

Rep. Smucker, I ask again: Which of these Trump agenda items did you support? If you supported all or most of them, you do not deserve another term.

Keith A. Brunner

Lititz