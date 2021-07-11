A June 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article (“Smucker: IRS leak to press was ‘appalling’ ”) described U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s outrage that IRS data was leaked to a news organization.

Smucker reportedly said little about how some of our country’s citizens have used loopholes to hide billions of tax dollars. Moreover, his party has slashed the IRS budget for over a decade — lowering morale and making it more likely leaks will occur — despite the fact that each dollar invested in the IRS generates a $6 return, according to Treasury estimates reported by The Washington Post (meaning the agency more than pays for itself).

The article also reports that Smucker makes at least $300,000 a year “and potentially much more.” (His office declined to comment on the matter.)

One must ask: Why the selective outrage? Isn’t the ongoing theft of revenue from the U.S. government — compensated for by the rest of us — more important than a loss of privacy for a relatively small number of people?

Oliver Lu

Manheim Township