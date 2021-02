U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, in my view, continued to cement his legacy with his failure to vote for impeachment in January.

I believe he will be forever known as Lancaster County’s worst representative, alongside his idol being the worst president in our history.

Former President Donald Trump has put a stain on the United States and Smucker’s refusal to hold him accountable put a permanent stain on Lancaster County! Shame, shame, shame.

Dennis Bowers

Manheim Township