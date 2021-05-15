Just a few unrelated thoughts.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker wants to justify what I view as his unconstitutional actions by forming an “Election Integrity Commission” to investigate the figment of his imagination about issues with the November election. It seems to be a classic example of covering one’s derriere. Maybe he should do something meaningful.

I also see that since March 4 didn’t work out for QAnon, it pushed back to March 20 as the predicted date when Donald Trump would take over again. That didn’t work out, either.

Years ago there was a TV series called “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” In occasional episodes, a being who altered the crew’s perception of reality would show up.

That being’s name was Q. What a coincidence!

Jack Blevins

Columbia