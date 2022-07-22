Got diabetes? Need insulin? That sharp jab you feel is U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker essentially sticking a knife in your back.

On House Resolution 6833 (the Affordable Insulin Now Act) earlier this year, Smucker voted “no.” The GOP argument: It would inhibit pharmaceutical companies from investing in future research and development. That would be socialism.

Is that so?

Fact: The National Institutes of Health funding contributed to the development of 210 approved drugs between 2010 and 2016 alone. More than $100 billion was spent on basic research, usually the highest risk in drug development, with 84 drugs becoming first-in-class breakthroughs. That’s your tax dollars at work, not the pharmaceutical company’s profits on your prescriptions.

Sure, pharmaceutical companies have some expenses. They spend lavishly on marketing everywhere media exist. In 2016, that was $36 billion — $6 billion on ads aimed at you and the rest on arm-twisting your doctors. In 2019, the top five pharmaceutical companies combined spent about $45 billion on marketing, more than the $38 billion on research. Yet their revenue was more than $150 billion.

Illness is complicated. Getting medications requires prescriptions. Your doctor should prescribe medications best suited for your needs (not just ones that reap pharmaceutical company profits that don’t go back into research). And it would be helpful if those medications were affordable.

So whose pocket is Rep. Smucker in? Who does he “represent”? Not you, seemingly. Don’t let his party’s “socialism” argument cost you your life.

Dwight Eichelberger

West Donegal Township