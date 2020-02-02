The Jan. 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Remember Jesus’ teachings” adroitly juxtaposed what “white conservative evangelical Christians overwhelmingly affirm” with the actual teachings of Jesus. Thomas Jefferson sagely observed, “The truth is that the greatest enemies of the doctrine of Jesus are those calling themselves the expositors of them.”
Regarding the often-heard refrain “We need to bring America back to its roots as a Christian nation,” intent on not bequeathing a theocracy, I suspect that our nation’s founders would be perplexed by the ferocity of open dispute about religion today in the public sphere. It seems abundantly clear in my understanding of both Amendment I and Article VI of the U.S. Constitution that the founders did not envision a “Christian nation.”
Who would question that Jefferson qualifies as one of our “founders”? Jefferson wrote: “The legitimate powers of government extend to such acts only as are injurious to others. But it does me no injury for my neighbor to say there are 20 gods or no God. It neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg.”
Ulysses S. Grant stated, “Leave the matter of religion to the family altar, the church and the private school, supported entirely by private contributions. Keep the church and state forever separate.”
Amen.
Daniel Ebersole
Lancaster