In the column “Gender ideology has no place in our public schools,” which was published in the June 24 LNP | LancasterOnline, the Rev. Tucker York criticizes what he calls “the efforts of public schools to adopt unproven and experimental radical gender ideology policies.” He asks whether “pro-transgender ideologies” are being presented to children in these schools.

So what is a “pro-transgender ideology”? And what exactly is York accusing schools of doing? I scoured York’s column three times and couldn’t find a single example of how and where this “radical ideology” is being promoted.

The closest he comes is to say that schools shouldn’t affirm a young person’s self-identified gender. But, really, does York think that picking fights with teenagers over how they should be addressed will help solve gender dysphoria?

And he uses the word “radical” to describe educational policies he dislikes. Why not tell us exactly how schools are approaching the issue improperly and then let us decide whether the policies are radical or not?

York appears confused on some key points. He writes, “Our biology is undeniably binary by both the testimony of Scripture and the natural order.” But the presence of intersex individuals — an estimated 1.7 % of the population — suggests “the natural order” is considerably more complicated.

And York writes, “We do not believe the solution for these young people is altering their bodily reality to fit their desires, but, rather, to help them alter their mindset.” Does York not understand that psychotherapy is a standard part of gender dysphoria treatment?

Schools are trying to respond sensitively to the challenges presented by transgender students. For this, they deserve to be applauded, not attacked. That this attack on public education comes from a minister of the Gospel is disappointing indeed.

Barry Stoner

Elizabethtown