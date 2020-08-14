First, I would like to commend the local school boards that addressed their communities as a whole when deciding not to raise taxes and didn’t focus instead on pet projects.

In this time of need — with residents losing jobs, businesses closed and a struggling community — it is a shameful and selfish act for the Elizabethtown school board to raise taxes, save money for projects and give a 3.9% raise to the superintendent.

How is saving for future projects justified at this time? How is putting a bigger burden on fixed-income retirees justified?

Seems to me that, during the economic downturn, some should think of others before they ask for more.

Carl McKinney

Elizabethtown