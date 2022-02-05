The writer of the Jan. 25 letter “Voters should provide ID” asks, “How can anyone justify not asking for identification for something as important as voting?”

I wonder if the writer has ever voted. I have voted in every election but one since 1960, and each time I am required to sign my name on a document. I assume that all Pennsylvania polling places require the same. A quick comparison by the poll worker of the signed name to the signature that is already on file is the identification that has been used for many, many years. If the signature the poll worker is looking at does not look like the one held by the poll worker, then the person can be challenged.

Of course, a person could forge another person’s name, but it is unlikely that anyone could forge multiple names and highly unlikely that they could do so at the same voting location. In addition, when registering to vote, documentation of citizenship must be presented.

I am appalled when I think of all the “illegal voting” scare tactics that are being disseminated by individuals who I view as being anti-democracy.

Those who work at each and every poll and those who observe the polls on Election Day are our our neighbors and our friends, both Republicans and Democrats. Are they all in on the Big Lie that the election was stolen? How many people do you think it takes to rig an election? Even if it happened, how long do you think they all could keep quiet?

Jay George

Penn Township