Consider your vehicle. It must be registered and insured. Drivers must complete hours of training and pass written and practical exams. Vehicles have many safety features and security monitoring systems. Some are mandated, but many have come about because consumers have demanded a certain level of safety. We recognize that cars can be dangerous if not driven properly, and we have developed a culture of safety to address these concerns.

What if we developed that same culture of safety with regard to guns? What if semi-automatic weapons in the hands of civilians had detection systems that prevented them from being fired at humans? What if a police gun could detect that what a person held was not a threat and could switch to a rubber bullet? What if guns had fingerprint or voice recognition that prevented unauthorized use? What if guns came with safety and security monitors that called for assistance when they sensed that the gun was being used in a certain situation? Wouldn’t it be reassuring to know that help is on the way during dangerous situations?

Built-in safety controls are no longer the realm of science fiction. We see what can be done with cars and smartphones. Surely, the same can be done with guns. What if we demanded a culture of safety around guns? Think how many needless deaths could be prevented.

Lisa Garrett

East Earl Township