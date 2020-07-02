2020.

All my life I have associated this number with perfect vision and seeing things clearly. I also believed that a democracy was the voice of the people. Sadly, it seems that a large percentage of American people do not have this vision and are living with a clouded vision as to what is happening in this country today.

We don’t have just one virus (COVID-19) here. We have another that’s been here for centuries — hate and racism. What do we do about it, though, as we have no true leadership to guide us and the people’s choice in 2016 was overruled?

I’m calling voters of all ages to express your views — get out and vote to restore the soul of this broken country.

In my view, it can no longer be called the “United States of America” — just America. We are such a wealthy country, and yet Doctors Without Borders had to come here to help people that our government seemingly ignored. What a shame! But this is your America today: totally mismanaged with lies, unqualified racism and toxic leaders.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

To the people who refuse to wear masks and do social distancing: It’s your choice. If you get the virus, I believe you should be on your own. Seek and pay for your own treatment. Hospitals, in my view, need not treat you, as you are showing total disrespect for our medical staff and caregivers.

We need the truth on facts and unity to restore what our ancestors gave their lives for.

M.P. Brennan

Lititz