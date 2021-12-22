In her Dec. 8 op-ed (“A decision to overturn Roe would be purely political”), Los Angeles Times columnist Robin Abcarian criticized U.S. Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh for saying it is the Supreme Court’s role to remain neutral and for complaining that the court has wrongly been forced to pick sides in the social debate about abortion.

Abcarian said it is a judge’s duty to pick sides. I disagree. A judge is supposed to apply the law to the case at hand and render a fair judgment after seeing the evidence — not pick sides.

In a past interview on Pennsylvania Cable Network, the late Pennsylvania Gov. Robert P. Casey Sr. said that, before Roe v. Wade, legislators passed laws forbidding abortion. Those lawmakers were elected by the majority of voters and represented the will of the majority.

The states should decide if abortion should remain legal — not the Supreme Court. The court’s job is to apply laws fairly, not to create legislation.

Colleen Reilly

Lebanon