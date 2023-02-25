Recently I have been reading about the revival movement at Asbury University in Kentucky. My question is, “Why now?” My opinion is that we (Christians) are becoming aware of a great foreboding that has overwhelmed our culture, our public schools and our government in America. This has been described by Franklin Graham as “removing God from anything and everything in the public square.” Franklin further suggests we have been slowly “abandoning the word and spiritual precepts that have long informed our nation with God’s objective truth.” This God referenced is the God of the Bible.

To my knowledge there have been four or maybe five revivals in America since our founding — First Great Awakening, 1730-1830; Second Great Awakening, 1800-1920; Third Great Awakening, 1890-1930; and the Fourth Great Awakening, begun in 1960.

Are we in the Fifth Great Awakening as of 2023? Are we past the point of no return in America? Our current situation may seem bad, but we know it can get worse. “And since they did not see fit to acknowledge God, God gave them up to a debased mind, to do what ought not to be done” (Romans 1:28).

There’s hope? We are also told “if my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).

I pray for a revival of all.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township