A large thank-you to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for restaurant inspection results. I avidly follow the results, especially for the restaurants I frequent. Kudos to those establishments that receive no violations; in my opinion, this should be the norm.
To those restaurants receiving anything less than “no violations,” shame on you. You apparently do not care about my health and safety. I do not let this pass when I return to a restaurant receiving a subpar report; I question the owners. Hopefully, more people will do the same. Maybe, just maybe, the owners will start to feel guilty and take responsibility.
Randy Sweitzer
Penn Township
