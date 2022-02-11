How can any Republican who is God-fearing ever say that the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C., was nothing more than people protesting for their rights as citizens?

I believe that every Republican member of Congress who asserted that it was not a horrible riot should resign, be sentenced to prison and never again be allowed to run for any public office. I believe that you are criminals, like Donald Trump, because you refuse to honor your oath of office and defend the U.S. Constitution and the principles of our democracy.

Gaining absolute power seems to be more important than serving our country and citizens with dignity and honor.

Charles Roehm

Penn Township