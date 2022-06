Former President Donald Trump is nearly 76 years old and should probably start working on his bucket list. Maybe add “read a book” to the top of that list. I’m sure something light such as “The Cat in the Hat” won’t offend too many Republicans.

And as far as Republican attempts to ban books in our schools are concerned, what’s the point? Republicans seemingly don’t read books, and I’m sure they’ll pass that trait on to their progeny. Please spare the rest of us!

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon