It shouldn’t have been surprising, but it was still a bit of a revelation to read that “aside from the board of commissioners, no Democrat has been elected to a row office in Lancaster County for decades, if ever” in the Feb. 9 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Hollister joins race for Dems.”

Most of the nine people who currently run the county row offices are members of the Republican Committee Of Lancaster County. The committee’s first principle, as listed on its website, is “reducing the size of government.”

Some of these row office holders have never not received a government paycheck. Apparently, they believe that government jobs are bad — unless they’re the ones holding them.

David Ehrlich

Manheim Township