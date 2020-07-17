As I drove past the rallies in Ephrata for Black Lives Matter and ReOpen PA one day last month, I saw a stark contrast.

At the Black Lives Matter rally, there were people wearing masks, social distancing and holding signs to support others.

At the ReOpen PA rally, there were few masks, little in the way of social distancing and signs stating “I Am Essential.” The ReOpen PA yard signs I see say to “protect the vulnerable.” I would like to know just how those who support ReOpen PA but refuse to wear a mask propose to do that? It seems to be hypocritical to refuse to use all of the tools available to limit the spread of COVID-19 — while saying “protect the vulnerable.”

While I do not agree with all of the things Gov. Tom Wolf has done, we all need to do whatever we can to protect each other in order to continue fully reopening the state. If we put up with a little discomfort by wearing a mask, we could effectively open the state and “protect the vulnerable.”

However, it seems that some are too selfish to be able to consider the elderly or those who have a medical condition. Do your part. Be a brave, strong individual. Wear a mask, practice social distancing and respect the rights of others — as they should respect yours.

Matt Freidly

Clay Township