What we need is energy autonomy, not just energy independence.

The difference between independence and autonomy? Independence is always relational: You are always independent from something or somebody else. Autonomy assumes self-sufficiency.

What’s the best response to the inflationary pressures on energy prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine? Increasing U.S. gas and oil production may temporarily lower prices, but it will not fix the underlying problem: The extraction of fossil fuels is expensive and hugely profitable for multinational oil corporations, as well as for nationally owned oil companies

The global interconnectedness of the oil industry prevents us from cutting off Vladimir Putin’s funding of his war in Ukraine by placing an embargo on Russian oil. Experts say this would be the single most effective intervention, but an embargo would also dramatically increase global oil prices, destabilize the world economy and, of daily concern to us here, raise gas prices further.

Relying on oil and gas will never give us genuine energy independence. But, once installed, renewables would give us far more energy autonomy than fossil fuels ever can.

Given Putin’s reckless ambitions, shouldn’t energy autonomy become a national security priority? If we could beat the Soviet Union to the moon in the 1960s, then with 2020s technology we could certainly prioritize a rapid transition to renewable energy.

Plus, the younger generations would thank us for at last seriously tackling the degradation of our life-sustaining Earth.

Nina Menke

Manheim Township