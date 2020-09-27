The School District of Lancaster has George Washington Elementary School and the former Edward Hand Middle School standing side by side on South Ann Street.

These men were both generals in the Continental Army and owned slaves. It’s written that Washington owned 124 slaves in 1799 and that Hand owned slaves throughout his married life, though historians are unclear about the total number.

The School District of Lancaster Board of School Directors asked a committee to decide if the name of the man, Edward Hand, who owned some slaves, should be on a public school — all other considerations notwithstanding. The committee responded by striking the name. According to news coverage, the committee did not consider removing George Washington’s name.

Philadelphia’s notable Franklin Institute, founded 1824, was named after Benjamin Franklin, an owner of at least two slaves. Franklin, who owned the Pennsylvania Gazette, also profited from slavery by selling ads to slave owners seeking runaway slaves or announcing slave auctions. I do not believe the The Franklin Institute is considering changing its name.

Franklin & Marshall College is the joining of Franklin College and Marshall College. The men so honored were Benjamin Franklin and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall, both slave owners. Marshall, who inherited slaves, bought and sold slaves. I do not believe Franklin & Marshall College is considering a name change.

The Franklin Institute and Franklin & Marshall College appear to abide, without response, the centuries-old history of their namesakes. The School District of Lancaster Board of School Directors decided it should respond to history by selectively deleting Hand’s name, but not Washington’s. Students will be taught justice is not always equal.

James Humphreville

East Hempfield Township