The April 15 letter “Nation divided in God’s absence” cites Patrick Henry, who stated that this republic would not survive unless it was built upon Christian principles. The letter continues: “Thus the official U.S. motto adopted by Congress in 1956: ‘In God we trust.’ ”

It’s curious that this republic was nearly two centuries old when this motto was adopted. In 1796, Founding Father and then-President John Adams signed the Treaty of Tripoli, which includes this line: “The Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.”

Justifiably, and as the letter writer states, “Organized prayer was taken out of public schools.” Chaos and conflict would likely ensue if every Hindu, Jew, Muslim, Zoroastrian or Christian student’s wishes for a time of prayer in public school were granted.

In 1875, President Ulysses Grant stated, “Leave the matter of religion to the family altar, the church, and the private school, supported entirely by private contributions. Keep the church and the state forever separate.”

Incredibly, from 1993 until a new state law signed last week, it was unlawful to teach yoga in public schools in Alabama. Many Americans who practice yoga have scant knowledge of its connection to Hinduism. But some overzealous, misinformed conservative Christian groups, driven in my view by Hindu phobia, argued that to allow yoga in classrooms would expose kids to the “risk” of converting to Hinduism. That argument prevailed for nearly three decades.

Thomas Paine wrote in 1791: “Persecution is not an original feature of any religion; but it is always the strongly marked feature of all law-religions, or religions established by law.”

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster