Science tells us that the way to protect thy neighbor is to wear a mask. It is a simple truth.

But some have chosen to reject science and politicize masks. They have chosen to reject the vision of “love they neighbor” and replaced it with a more self-serving mantra of individualism. The pursuit of individual rather than common or collective interests has replaced any sense of higher order vision for the good of the whole. Where there is no vision, the people will surely perish. What a silly group we are.

I’m wearing a mask in solidarity.

Thomas Neuville

East Earl Township